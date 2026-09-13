Al Qaeda active in UP? ATS crackdown, youth arrested for recruiting 'mujahideen'

UP ATS arrested a 19-year-old Azamgarh man accused of online radicalisation, allegedly using WhatsApp groups and coded terms to recruit young people.

Uttar Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a 19-year-old Azamgarh man for allegedly using WhatsApp and encrypted platforms to radicalise and recruit young people to become 'mujahideen'. A case has been registered under Sections 152 and 61(2) of the BNS and Sections 18 and 38 of the UAPA.

According to investigators, the accused, identified as Mohammad Nabeel, a resident of Azamgarh’s Didarganj area, was promoting the ideology of banned terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda ideologue Anwar al-Awlaki. The probe claimed to have found extremist material, coded conversations and discussions related to weapons and explosives. It has also been alleged that the funds were raised to carry out activities in the name of jihad.

How did he allegedly operate?

According to the ATS, Nabeel allegedly created and operated a WhatsApp group called “La Ghalib Illallah” to radicalise young people and recruit them. The accused had reportedly shared books written by Al-Qaeda ideologue Anwar al-Awlaki and former AQIS chief and terrorist Maulana Asim Umar. He would allegedly refer to the members of the group as ‘mujahideen’ and use code words such as “trip,” “pen,” “juice” and “project” to refer to jihad, knives, chemicals and plans respectively. The investigation claimed to have found alleged discussions about bomb-making, related videos and procuring potassium nitrate.

Police said the group included young people from Jammu and Kashmir, as well as foreign nationals. Another WhatsApp group, “Flames of War,” allegedly included members from Bangladesh, Myanmar and Saudi Arabia. Further, the intelligence inputs also allegedly indicated discussions about launching “Ghazwa-e-Hind” in coordination with Pakistan.

Past similar cases

In March 2026, police arrested six men from Nahal village in Masuri, near Ghaziabad, under the UAPA after allegedly finding that they followed and shared content from banned groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed and material associated with extremist propagandist Farhatullah Ghori. In July 2025, the Gujarat ATS arrested four people whom investigators alleged were linked to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). The arrests involved suspects from Ahmedabad, Delhi, Noida and Gujarat and were part of an investigation into an alleged AQIS network. In 2015–16, agencies busted an AQIS-linked recruitment network involving suspects across several states.