Al Hind Air, FlyExpress gets government's nod following IndiGo crisis, airlines to operate from...; ShankhAir to begin operation from...,

The civil aviation ministry has granted clearance to two airlines, Al Hind and FlyExpress, an are set to begin operations in India. Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed that the ministry has granted a 'no-objection certificate' to these two airlines. Moreover, Uttar Pradesh-based Shankh Air, which already has a No Objection Certificate (NOC), is likely to start operations from 2026.

On X, he wrote, 'Over the last one week, pleased to have met teams from new airlines aspiring to take wings in Indian skies— Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress. While Shankh Air has already got the NOC from Ministry, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress have received their NOCs in this week.'

This comes after India's largest airlines IndiGo's mass cancellation of flights led to a massive crisis in the aviation sector, where one of the reason was lack of competition.

Al Hind websites says, airline aims to begin operations in southern India with a fleet of ATR Turboprop ⁠aircraft. It is in the process of obtaining an Air Operator ​Certificate. A banner on Fly Express website also ⁠said "coming soon. According to its website, Al Hind aims to begin operations in southern India with a fleet of ATR Turboprop ⁠aircraft. It is in the process of obtaining an Air Operator ​Certificate. A banner on Fly Express website also ⁠said "coming soon", as per reports.