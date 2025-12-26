FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Al Hind Air flights to fly soon? Aviation ministry approves 'No Objection Certificate' to three new airlines, Kerala-based Al Hind to begin operations from...

India's civil aviation ministry has cleared the operations of three new airlines, Shankh Air, Al Hind Air, and FlyExpress.Al Hind Air has secured a no-objection certificate. However, a "No Objection Certificate" (NOC) is not the clearance to start flying operations in air.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 26, 2025, 11:36 AM IST

India's civil aviation ministry has cleared the operations of three new airlines, Shankh Air, Al Hind Air, and FlyExpress, by granting them no-objection certificates (NOCs). This decision comes afer India faced one of its biggest aviaition crisis due to indiGo mass flight cancelling over new flying rules. 

Announcing the development, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu posted on X, “Over the last week, pleased to have met teams from new airlines aspiring to take wings in Indian skies, Shankh Air, Al Hind Air, and FlyExpress. While Shankh Air has already got the NOC from the Ministry, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress have received their NOCs this week.” He also added that “It has been the endeavour of the ministry to encourage more airlines in Indian aviation, which is among the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world… Schemes like UDAN have enabled smaller carriers such as Star Air, India One Air, Fly91, etc.

When will Al Hind operations start?

Al Hind Air has secured a no-objection certificate. However, a "No Objection Certificate" (NOC) is not the clearance to start flying operations in air. To begin commercial operations, airlines still need approvals and assets, including Aircraft and Air Operator Permit (AOP) from the Directorate General of Civil
Aviation (DGCA). Receiving AOP is a challenge for many airlines. Al Hind is now working with regulatory authorities to obtain its Air Operator Certificate (AOC), the final regulatory step before commercial flights can start. The company aims to begin operations this year, however with just 6 days left, the operations can be delayed. 

All about Al Hind Air

Al Hind Air is a new regional commuter airline initiative from the Kerala-based Al Hind Group. Mohammed Haris Thattarathil currently serves as Director and Chairman-level leader within the Al Hind Group of Companies. Al Hind is a long-established player in travel and tourism. The carrier is based in Cochin and is collaborating with Kochi International Airport Limited as its primary hub, while leveraging Kerala’s airport network for regional connectivity. The website data indicates that the company will make its debut as a regional commuter airline with a fleet of three ATR 72- 600 model aircraft

 

 

