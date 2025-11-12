Al Falah University BREAKS SILENCE on the arrest of doctors in Delhi blast: 'We have no connection...'

Meet India's richest actress, has net worth of Rs 7000 crore, beats Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone; but has not been active in films from years, she is...
INDIA
Al Falah University has released its first statement on the arrest of its several doctors, professors in Delhi blast case, they said, 'We have no connection other than them working in their official capacities.'
Al Falah University has released its first statement on the arrest of its several doctors, professors in Delhi blast case. They have denied any link to detained doctors and have condemned the misleading reports that are 'defamatory' and 'baseless.'
Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Bhupinder Kaur Anand issued an official statement. The statemet read, 'We have no connection other than them working in their official capacities.'
'No such chemical or material, as being claimed by some platforms, is used, stored, or handled within university premises.”
'All laboratory activities are conducted strictly under regulatory safety and ethical standards' for MBBS and other authorized courses.