Al Falah University appointed doctors with chairman's approval, without police verification, validation, says ED

The controversial Al-Falah University had appointed three doctors involved in the Red Fort blast incident in November 2025 without police verification or any other validation, said the Enforcement Directorate (ED). One of them was the alleged suicide bomber. The University’s head of the human resources department, Dr Jameel Khan, had appointed them after recommending them to the chairman, Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, who approved their appointment.

As part of its investigation into the money laundering case against the promoter of the Faridabad based university, the central probing agency provided statements of various senior executives and faculty in a chargesheet filed before a Delhi court on Friday. The ED has named 61-year-old Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, who was arrested after the incident, and the Al Falah Charitable Trust in the complaint filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The two entities control complete all the educational institutions of the varsity.

The ED’s probe has till now covered the accumulation of funds by the university and its use of these funds under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken the responsibility of probe into the Delhi blast.

The chargesheet, roughly 260 pages, looks for indictment of Siddiqui and his Trust as they have been accused of obtaining money illegally by charging fees to students, and faked about the accreditation and recognition of his institutions.

The ED issued a statement on Friday saying it has temporarily seized the university's land and building in Dhauj, Faridabad, valued at around Rs 140 crore.

The court has not yet taken any cognisance of the ED chargesheet. Officials told PTI, taking reference of the ED chargesheet, that doctors at the medical college were appointed “on paper” and were listed under a “22 days punch” or “two days per week” clause to be shown as regular faculty “just to obtain” required approvals from the National Medical Commission so that the healthcare facility runs uninterrupted.