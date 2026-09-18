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Akhilesh Yadav vs Yogi Adityanath: AI film row heats up ahead of 2027 UP polls; Watch Video

Akhilesh Yadav screened an AI film at a press conference depicting himself as the hero and Yogi Adityanath as the villain, accusing the UP government of inflation, corruption and misgovernance.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 04:27 PM IST

Akhilesh Yadav vs Yogi Adityanath: AI film row heats up ahead of 2027 UP polls; Watch Video
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Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav showcased an AI-generated short film at a press conference, criticising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The film, styled like a 1980s Bollywood movie, depicts Akhilesh as the hero and Yogi as the villain, aligning with escalating political activity before the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. This is Akhilesh's second AI video aimed at the Chief Minister in recent weeks.

What the AI film shows

In the film, Yogi Adityanath is portrayed as an antagonist in a den, resembling a classic villain from old Hindi films, complete with a cigar and discussing his public relations team. His character claims that his PR machinery can manage his image despite allegations of misgovernance under the BJP government. In one dialogue, the character says, "I spend more than 2 crore rupees on my PR. I spend more than Modi's PR."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Akhilesh Yadav represents the 'angry young man' archetype, confronting the Chief Minister on rising crimes against women, poor expressway construction, widespread corruption, inefficiencies in government schools, and farmer suicides. During the confrontation, Akhilesh repeatedly calls Yogi Adityanath "Ajay Seth", a reference to his pre-monk name, Ajay Bisht.

Dialogues and political message

One of the dialogues in the film says, "Aaj tumhare raj mein cheeni jaan se zyada mehangi ho gayi hai Cylinder, gas, ration sab mehanga hai. Sasti hai toh bas garib ki jaan." The video showcases Yogi's character claiming his political strategy centres on creating divisions among communities and includes accusations of misuse of donations for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. In contrast, Akhilesh's character maintains that the people's love in Uttar Pradesh is enough to counter any public relations strategies.

The film ends with a crowd of SP supporters outside, holding placards that read "2027 mein PDA Sarkar", referring to the party's Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak formula. Earlier, Akhilesh had screened another AI video showing Yogi smoking a chillum, which was criticised by the BJP as "anti-Sanatan".

Also read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to wait; performers for years will remain ahead of newcomers, says Gautam Gambhir

Netizen Reactions

The AI film triggered sharp reactions online, with one user writing "Abki bar Yogi ji pradhan mantri ke kursi pe sawar" while another commented "Itna neeche gir jayenge namajwadi socha nahi tha", and several others trolling Akhilesh Yadav saying "Akhilesh aise hi khush rahega aur haar jayega", "Ye lal topi wale apni hi duniya mein mast hai" and "Yehi sab karte karte doob gaye hai aur kitna dubenge", even as some users dismissed it as a social media gimmick saying "Tum log social media pe hi bakchodi kar sakte ho" along with abusive and communal remarks.

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