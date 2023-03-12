Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Akhilesh Yadav shares video of IPS officer soliciting Rs 20 lakh bribe, Meerut Police responds

The purported video has been stated to be of the time when IPS officer Anirudha Singh was posted in Meerut district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 11:23 PM IST

Akhilesh Yadav shares video of IPS officer soliciting Rs 20 lakh bribe, Meerut Police responds
Akhilesh Yadav shares video of IPS officer soliciting Rs 20 lakh bribe, Meerut Police responds (Photo: Screengrab from video tweeted by Akhilesh Yadav)

An old video of an IPS officer demanding money from a businessman has surfaced on social media. The video purportedly shows IPS officer Anirudha Singh asking someone on a video call to arrange for Rs 20 lakh.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has also shared the video on his Twitter account. He attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh asking it whether it will take 'bulldozer' action against him. A probe has been ordered against the officer. IPS Anirudh is currently posted in Varanasi. The Commissioner there has been asked to submit his report in the matter.

"After this video of an IPS demanding money in UP, will the direction of bulldozers change towards him or will the BJP government get rid of the matter by adding one more name to the list of absconding IPS? The people of UP are seeing the reality of BJP's zero-tolerance towards crime," SP President said on Twitter along with the video.

The purported video has been stated to be of the time when IPS officer Anirudh Singh was posted in Meerut district. Reacting to Yadav's tweet, Meerut Police wrote, "This video is over 2 years old and does not have any connection with Meerut. Probe has been completed in the matter."

Later the state Director General of Police issued a statement saying police are probing the contents of the video, which is more than two years old.

"A video of Shri Anirudha Singh, IPS officer appointed as SP Rural in district Meerut, is going viral in which he is seen conversing with a person through video call. On the basis of the said video, allegations of corruption are being levelled against Singh," an official release issued by the DGP said.

READ | Virat Kohli hits first Test century in over three years, netizens say 'genius at his work'

"The said case is 2 years old, but in view of the seriousness of the case, the Police Headquarters has inquired about it from the Commissioner Varanasi, current posting of the officer and sought a report within 3 days," it said.

Another probe has been against Singh's wife, who too is an IPS officer, over allegations made in a tweet against her of not paying rent to her landlord. Aarti Singh, posted as DCP Varuna Zone Commissionerate, Varanasi has been accused of not paying rent for her flat, the DGP office said.

"Aarti Singh is the wife of Anirudha Singh. We have come to know that Aarti Singh has paid her rent and there is no outstanding balance, but the Police Headquarters has asked Commissioner Varanasi to probe the matter and give his report within 3 days," it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red
5 healthy reasons why you should include dragon fruit in your diet
Mada 9 supercar unveiled by Taliban minister, Afghanistan’s first supercar gets mixed reactions
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: From Amaravathi to Nandeeswarudu, 5 famous movies of the late actor and TDP leader
Beating Retreat 2023: Sky to illuminate with country's biggest light and drone show at Vijay Chowk
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi water supply to be affected on March 13, 14; check list of affected areas
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.