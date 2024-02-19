Twitter
Akhilesh Yadav sets condition for Congress, says will join Rahul Gandhi's Yatra after decision on seat sharing

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has made his participation in the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra conditional to a decision on seat sharing

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 01:08 PM IST

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has made his participation in the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra conditional to a decision on seat sharing, saying that he will be joining it the moment the seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are distributed between the two parties. "Right now talks are going on, lists have come from their side and from ours as well, the moment the seats are distributed and decided, the Samajwadi Party will join Congress's Nyaya Yatra," Yadav said speaking to reporters on Monday.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are partners in the INDIA bloc. The success of the seat sharing talks between the two are crucial, especially after the failure of such talks with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has decided to contest in her state alone. The Samajwadi Party president had come to pay his obeisance to Acharya Narendra Deva on his death anniversary. "Acharya Narender had strengthened and given a new direction to the socialist movement.

Socialists have a lot to learn from his life. So we come back here every time," Yadav said speaking on the contributions of the freedom fighter. Speaking about the significance of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Yadav said, "The 2024 elections are significant.It is an election to save the Constitution and save the future of the country, save Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, to save fraternity."

Yadav stressed the importance of ousting the Bharatiya Janata Party government out of power in the Centre, saying, "If this government comes back to power, then Babasaheb Ahmedkar's and the socialist's struggle for reservations will come to an end."

On claims of paper leak in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board examination, the Samjwadi Party chief said, "Around 60 lakh students have taken the examination. There are reports that paper has leaked. Even if 1 lakh student get cent per cent marks or 10 lakhs score very well, will the government give jobs to all of them?"

Meanwhile, when asked about Akhilesh Yadav joining Bharat Jodo Naya Yatra, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "I expect that he will join the Yatra on Tuesday. Earlier, Apna Dal (K) leader Pallavi Patel also joined the yatra."

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party Chief had accepted the invitation from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to join the Yatra saying that he would participate in the Yatra in Amethi or Rae Bareli. However, with no headway being made in the seat sharing talks between the two parties, there have been reports that the SP Chief could stay away from the Yatra as it makes its way through Uttar Pradesh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

