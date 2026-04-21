Akhilesh Yadav’s Shocking No-Show in Bengal: Bihar’s Bitter ‘Flop Show’ Forces Mamata to Fight Alone?

Amid the high-voltage campaign and massive security deployment, one political puzzle is grabbing everyone’s attention-the surprising and complete absence of Akhilesh Yadav from the West Bengal election scene. It was assumed that Akhilesh would campaign vigorously in support of the TMC.

The 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections have now reached their decisive stage. The state’s total 294 seats will go to the polls in two phases. Voting for the first phase will be held on 23 April, covering 152 assembly constituencies. In the second phase on 29 April 2026, polling will take place on the remaining 142 seats. Campaigning for the first phase will end on 21 April at 6 PM.

Amid the high-voltage campaign and massive security deployment, one political puzzle is grabbing everyone’s attention-the surprising and complete absence of Akhilesh Yadav from the West Bengal election scene.

Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has deliberately kept himself away from campaigning in Bengal. This is particularly striking because Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav have enjoyed close political ties for several years. Before the polls, it was widely assumed that Akhilesh would campaign vigorously in support of the Trinamool Congress. Yet, that has not materialised so far.

Why this sudden distance? Political observers are clearly linking it to the recent *Bihar Assembly elections. In Bihar, Akhilesh Yadav had put in serious effort campaigning for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidates. He addressed rallies or campaigned in nearly **25 assembly constituencies*, including key districts such as Darbhanga, Samastipur, Sitamarhi, Chhapra, East Champaran (Kalyanpur), Siwan (Raghunathpur), Kaimur (Bhabhua), Nawada, Jamui, and Aurangabad.

Bihar: Campaigned on 25 Seats, But Victory on Just 4

The outcome was deeply disappointing. Out of the 25 seats where Akhilesh actively campaigned, Mahagathbandhan candidates managed to win only *4 seats. On the majority of seats, they suffered defeat. The media widely labelled Akhilesh Yadav’s campaign in Bihar as a *‘flop’**. Several news channels and newspapers ran prominent stories highlighting how the former UP Chief Minister failed to swing votes or make any significant impact in Bihar.

With UP Polls Looming, Akhilesh Avoids the ‘Failed Campaigner’ Tag at Any Cost

Now, with Uttar Pradesh’s own Assembly elections drawing closer, Akhilesh Yadav appears unwilling to risk another setback. He does not want the tag of an “unsuccessful election campaigner” to stick to his name. Had he campaigned in Bengal and the results fallen short of expectations, the media would almost certainly have turned it into another major controversy. After the Bihar experience, Akhilesh seems to have chosen a cautious and image-conscious strategy. He is determined not to let his political brand suffer any further damage.

An Awkward Moment for Mamata Banerjee?

For Mamata Banerjee, this absence is undoubtedly uncomfortable. The two leaders have collaborated closely in opposition politics for a long time. This time, however, Akhilesh’s conspicuous silence and non-participation are clearly visible on the ground. Is this decision purely a fallout from the Bihar results, or is it a calculated long-term move keeping the upcoming UP polls in mind? The question remains open.

As voters head to the EVMs on 23 April for the first phase of 152 seats, the political landscape in Bengal will begin to take clearer shape. Despite the heavy presence of security forces, Akhilesh Yadav’s absence is quietly sending a strong message — that the fear of failure can sometimes be a bigger deterrent than any opponent on the path to political success.

The people of Bengal will ultimately decide the next government. Yet, Akhilesh Yadav’s strategic silence and deliberate distance have emerged as one of the most talked-about political riddles of this election. Is maintaining this distance before the crucial UP polls a sign of Akhilesh’s political wisdom, or will it later be seen as a missed opportunity? Only time will tell.

Massive Security Arrangements

The Election Commission has made unprecedented security arrangements for the first phase. It has deployed a record *2407 companies* of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), comprising approximately *2.4 lakh* personnel. This is the largest security deployment in West Bengal’s electoral history. Sensitive districts like Murshidabad have received the highest concentration of forces. Additionally, around *20,000* women paramilitary personnel have been deployed. Arrangements also include 100% webcasting, GPS tracking of vehicles, and extra companies for post-poll security to prevent any untoward incidents.

(The author is an Assistant Professor in the Department of History at Delhi University. He writes regularly on political and social issues.)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)