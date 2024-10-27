Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday that "the party would try to get an alliance with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election, but if the alliance talks don't go well then they will contest certain seats which would not be harming the MVA".

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday that "the party would try to get an alliance with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election, but if the alliance talks don't go well then they will contest certain seats which would not be harming the MVA".

When asked about why the SP might be 'getting ignored', he told ANI, "We might be in the category of being ignored, but the people who are ignoring us, they should be questioned. But, the Maharashtra president of Samajwadi Party will decide on how many seats to contest. At first, we will try to be in alliance."

He added further that if the alliance doesn't happen then they would be contesting certain seats where they have a presence and where the MVA won't be harmed.

"But, if they (Maha Vikas Aghadi) won't keep us in the alliance, we will contest on those seats where we will get votes or we have our organisation working there. We will contest those seats which will not harm the alliance. But, in politics, there is no room for sacrifice," he added. He also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the party is not fighting the election not through its workers but through its officials."BJP is fighting the elections not through its workers but through its officials. If any party starts fighting the elections with officials, then its defeat is certain...BJP can do anything, they can cross any limits," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the party's Maharashtra Chief Abu Azmi expressed concern that the party may face "betrayal" again like the previous two terms. Azmi added that he does not want the Maha Vikas Aghadi to break but he will make his decision within two days.

He also said that if seats are not given to the party, it will have no option but to contest alone.Speaking to ANI, Azmi confirmed Akhilesh Yadav has given him complete authority to decide on the matter.

"The seats which I had been demanding are being announced. I think that we are going to face betrayal like the previous two terms. Looks like they don't want to give seats to the Samajwadi Party. I don't want the MVA to break and the votes to be divided but if they don't listen to us then we won't have an option but to contest alone. I have spoken to Akhilesh Yadav. He has given me complete authority," he said.

Moreover, Congress released its third list of 16 candidates for the elections, with the party's total candidates coming up to 87.Congress has fielded Rana Dalipkumar Sanada from Khamgaon seat, Hemant Nanda Chimote from Melghat, Manohar Tulshiram Poreti from Gadchiroli, Manikrao Thakare from Digras as some of the nominees.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole had said earlier that each alliance partner, namely Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) will be contesting 85 seats each. As the polling date draws near, both the ruling Mahayuti alliance comprising the BJP alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have intensified their preparations.

The nomination process for the 288 seats in the assembly has started and the polling will happen on November 20 with the results to be declared on November 23.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI.