Not Nitish Kumar or Rahul Gandhi; Akhilesh Yadav names THESE three politicians for 2024 PM candidate

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has identified three contenders for Prime Minister in 2024. Former UP Chief Minister, who is widely seen as a potential PM candidate, has declared himself out of the contest.

According to Yadav, his focus, for the time being will be on his home state Uttar Pradesh.

Following the political transition in Bihar, one segment discussed making Chief Minister Nitish Kumar the Prime Minister's face. Meanwhile, Akhilesh's name was announced from UP. The manner Akhilesh attacked the Center during the Independence Day festivities made it evident that he is preparing to come to Delhi via Lucknow. However, Akhilesh Yadav has just made a significant declaration on the matter.

As reported by Hindi daily Navbharat Times, Akhilesh Yadav has named three top politicians - West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Telangana CM K Chandrasekar Rao and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar - as the three main prospects for the Prime Minister's seat.

On the other side, the Congress Party has repeatedly said that the 2014 Lok Sabha elections would be held under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. RJD will not leave them in such a situation. Nitish Kumar may become the PM candidate only if Rahul Gandhi withdraws from the campaign.

Even if Rahul Gandhi withdraws his name from consideration for the chair, it remains to be seen which of the three - Sharad Pawar, KCR, and Mamata Banerjee - will be acceptable to the grand old party.

Without the approval of the Congress party, no candidate will be a formidable opponent of the BJP in 2024.

Akhilesh Yadav has also drafted a strategy for a national alliance to be established for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. It is becoming evident that an attempt will be made from two sides to encircle Bharatiya Janata Party Prime Minister Narendra Modi's path. A distinct portion of the UPA will operate under the leadership of Congress. Simultaneously, the Samajwadi Party may be seen siding with the third faction.