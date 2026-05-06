Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party drops I-PAC for 2027 after firm's Bengal, Tamil Nadu poll setbacks

Party insiders say the move gained traction after Mamata Banerjee’s defeat in West Bengal and MK Stalin’s loss in Tamil Nadu. I-PAC was reportedly handling strategy and campaign management in both states.

Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has reportedly decided to cut ties with political consultancy Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC). Party insiders point to recent defeats faced by I-PAC-backed parties in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu as the reason.

Though Akhilesh Yadav’s party never formally confirmed a partnership with I-PAC, sources say talks on a potential campaign management deal had been ongoing for months. Those discussions have now been called off.

Party insiders say the move gained traction after Mamata Banerjee’s defeat in West Bengal and MK Stalin’s loss in Tamil Nadu. I-PAC was reportedly handling strategy and campaign management in both states.

SP to bank on in-house machinery

Sources add that the Samajwadi Party leadership now prefers to lean on its own organisational network and internal political setup, instead of handing campaign operations to an outside consultancy.

The shift also follows scrutiny of I-PAC earlier this year. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the firm’s Kolkata office and co-founder Pratik Jain’s residence as part of a money-laundering investigation tied to an alleged coal smuggling case.

ED probe adds to concerns

The raids led to a heated political clash in West Bengal after Mamata Banerjee visited the I-PAC office amid the searches, accusing central agencies of going after party data and campaign strategy material.

According to SP insiders, the raids had already made some leaders uneasy. They say I-PAC representatives were in Lucknow presenting a possible 2027 tie-up to Samajwadi Party leaders on the same day ED teams were raiding the consultancy’s Kolkata office.

That incident, along with the later electoral losses in Bengal and Tamil Nadu, reportedly reinforced concerns within the SP that a close association with I-PAC could bring political liabilities.

No formal public comment on the matter is expected from the party. Both the Samajwadi Party and I-PAC have remained silent on reports suggesting a split.

The 2027 UP Assembly election is likely to be a straight contest between the Samajwadi Party and the BJP. Akhilesh Yadav has been intensifying his offensive against the government over unemployment, the caste census, law and order, and farmers’ concerns.