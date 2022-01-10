‘Akhilesh Yadav knows he’ll lose, making excuses’: BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh ahead of UP polls 2022

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Sunday took a dig on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and alleged that he knows that he`ll lose, and is therefore looking for new excuses every day.

Talking to ANI, Singh said, "Akhilesh Yadav knows very well that he is going to lose the Assembly elections so he is finding new excuses every day. Yesterday he accused the Election Commission, saying digital elections are unfair. Today, he wrote to the EC demanding suspension of government officers."

Uttar Pradesh will go to the assembly polls in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7. The poll panel said the counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats.

The party secured a 39.67 percent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

In hopes to continue the party’s streak of a landslide victory, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said earlier that BJP will form a government once again and is expected to win this year’s assembly elections with a thumping majority.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has been progressing on the path of development in the last five years. We welcome the festival of democracy in New India`s Naya Uttar Pradesh. The BJP will be successful in forming in the government again with a thumping majority when results for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are announced on March 10. There should be no doubt about it," Adityanath told ANI.

"In the last five years, the double engine government of Uttar Pradesh has worked for the holistic development of the state. People will give their blessings to the BJP in the elections. But yes we need to be alert and careful against the COVID pandemic and follow the protocols," he added.

On Saturday, the Election Commission had announced the schedule for the upcoming assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh. As per the schedule, the elections will kick off from February and the counting of the votes will be done on March 10.

(With ANI inputs)