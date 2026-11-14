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Akhilesh Yadav reacts to Owaisi-Chandrashekhar Azad alliance ahead of 2027 UP polls, here's what he said

Akhilesh Yadav has reacted to the AIMIM-Azad Party alliance ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections. The former CM opened up about the new political development and what it means in the state's electoral battle for the Samajwadi Party.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 14, 2026, 03:24 PM IST

Akhilesh Yadav reacts to Owaisi-Chandrashekhar Azad alliance ahead of 2027 UP polls, here's what he said
Akhilesh Yadav reacts to the new AIMIM-Azad alliance for the 2027 polls. (Screengrab from ANI video)
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Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, the political scene in the state witnessed a major shake-up after Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM joined hands with Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram. The alliance, named Samajik Parivartan Morcha, was announced earlier this week, with Azad being projected as its chief ministerial candidate. Amid this major political development in UP, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav spoke about the newly formed alliance.

What did Akhilesh Yadav say about Owaisi-Azad alliance?

While speaking to reporters, Akhilesh called the alliance a 'good thing' and said, ''It is good because people would not get carried away emotionally. The basic questions will be raised. The way the government gets votes by using slogans or sentimental issues against the PDA community, I hope this alliance will corner the government on emotional issues.''

Akhilesh Yadav claims BJP could lose 2-3% votes

Earlier this week, when the new political alliance was announced between AIMIM and Azad's party, Akhilesh shared a long post on X welcoming the tie-up and claiming that this move will cost the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 'another 2-3 percent of the vote'.

''We welcome the ‘Social Change Front’! Change must happen at the societal level, but real success will come only when the ‘Political Change Front’ is active. We will help ensure that the PDA’s genuine voice, as it truly fights communal forces for the good of society and raises its voice, reaches the people. One benefit this will bring the opposition is that people who used to fall for emotional slogans and deception and vote for communal forces will no longer turn to them. Another option will now be open to such innocent people who vote because they have been misled. This will cost the BJP another 2–3% of the vote. The BJP will be left with nothing,'' the SP chief wrote.

''Now that this long-awaited development has taken place, it is also clear today that in Uttar Pradesh’s assembly elections, the people who truly want ‘change’ will turn to whoever has the larger core vote, and in this context, there is simply no alternative bigger than the ‘PDA’.,'' he added.

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