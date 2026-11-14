Akhilesh Yadav reacts to Owaisi-Chandrashekhar Azad alliance ahead of 2027 UP polls, here's what he said

Akhilesh Yadav has reacted to the AIMIM-Azad Party alliance ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections. The former CM opened up about the new political development and what it means in the state's electoral battle for the Samajwadi Party.

Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, the political scene in the state witnessed a major shake-up after Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM joined hands with Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram. The alliance, named Samajik Parivartan Morcha, was announced earlier this week, with Azad being projected as its chief ministerial candidate. Amid this major political development in UP, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav spoke about the newly formed alliance.

What did Akhilesh Yadav say about Owaisi-Azad alliance?

While speaking to reporters, Akhilesh called the alliance a 'good thing' and said, ''It is good because people would not get carried away emotionally. The basic questions will be raised. The way the government gets votes by using slogans or sentimental issues against the PDA community, I hope this alliance will corner the government on emotional issues.''

#WATCH | Delhi | On the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' alliance between AIMIM and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) for the 2027 UP Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says, “It is good because people would not get carried away emotionally. The basic questions will be raised. The way the government gets votes by using slogans or emotional issues against the PDA community, I hope this alliance will corner the government on emotional issues." — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2026

Akhilesh Yadav claims BJP could lose 2-3% votes

Earlier this week, when the new political alliance was announced between AIMIM and Azad's party, Akhilesh shared a long post on X welcoming the tie-up and claiming that this move will cost the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 'another 2-3 percent of the vote'.

''We welcome the ‘Social Change Front’! Change must happen at the societal level, but real success will come only when the ‘Political Change Front’ is active. We will help ensure that the PDA’s genuine voice, as it truly fights communal forces for the good of society and raises its voice, reaches the people. One benefit this will bring the opposition is that people who used to fall for emotional slogans and deception and vote for communal forces will no longer turn to them. Another option will now be open to such innocent people who vote because they have been misled. This will cost the BJP another 2–3% of the vote. The BJP will be left with nothing,'' the SP chief wrote.

‘सामाजिक परिवर्तन मोर्चा’ का हम स्वागत करते हैं! समाज के स्तर पर परिवर्तन होना ही चाहिए लेकिन सच में सफलता तब ही मिलेगी जब ‘राजनीतिक परिवर्तन मोर्चा’ सक्रिय होगा। पीडीए समाज के भले के लिए जो भी साम्प्रदायिक ताक़तों से सच में लड़ेगा और पीडीए समाज की आवाज़ उठाएगा, उसकी ईमानदार आवाज़ अवाम तक पहुँचाने में हम सहयोग करेंगे। इसका एक फ़ायदा विपक्ष को ये मिलेगा कि भावनात्मक जुमलों और छलावे में आकर जो लोग साम्प्रदायिक शक्तियों को वोट दे देते थे, वो अब उनकी तरफ़ नहीं जाएंगे। बहकावे में आकर वोट देने वाले ऐसे भोले-भाले लोगों के लिए अब एक और विकल्प खुला होगा। इससे भाजपा को 2-3% वोटों की हानि और होगी। भाजपा तो कहीं की नहीं रहेगी। केवल बातों और बयानों से सरगर्मी पैदा करना जिनका मक़सद होता है, जनता उनका सच समझती है। सच तो ये है कि ऐसे मोर्चों से लोकतंत्र और भी मजबूत होता है, बशर्तें उसके पीछे अपने समाज की भलाई की मंशा हो, किसी तीसरे का काला-मंसूबा नहीं। अगर कोई सियासत की कठपुतली बनकर रह जाता है तो जनता ज़मानत ज़ब्त भी करवा देती है। उम्मीद है सियासत में ‘वोटों की ठेकेदारी प्रथा’ ख़त्म होगी और हर कोई अपने समाज के सच्चे हित के लिए काम करेगा। बहुत दिनों से अपेक्षित इस घटनाक्रम के घटित होने के बाद आज यह भी स्पष्ट हो गया है कि उप्र के विधानसभा चुनावों में जिसका आधारभूत वोट ज़्यादा होगा, सच में ‘परिवर्तन’ चाहनेवाली जनता उसीकी तरफ़ जाएगी, और इस संदर्भ में ‘पीडीए’ से बड़ा अन्य कोई विकल्प है ही नहीं। हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 12, 2026

''Now that this long-awaited development has taken place, it is also clear today that in Uttar Pradesh’s assembly elections, the people who truly want ‘change’ will turn to whoever has the larger core vote, and in this context, there is simply no alternative bigger than the ‘PDA’.,'' he added.