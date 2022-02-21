'Akhilesh babu also wears specs but of religion and caste': HM Shah slams SP chief ahead of UP Polls Phase 4

Ahead of Phase 4 voting in the 7-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 on February 23, Union Home Minister and Senior BJP leader Amit Shah took a dig at rival Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party. Speaking from the dais during an election rally in UP’s Sitapur, HM Shah said that the SP leader wears spectacles, but that of religion and caste.

“I am wearing specs, can see through clearly... Akhilesh babu also wears a specs but of religion and caste....”, HM Shah was quoted by news agency ANI which also shared the clip of the jibe.

#WATCH | I am wearing specs, can see through clearly... Akhilesh babu also wears a specs through which he sees caste from one glass and religion from the other glass...: BJP leader & Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Sitapur, UP pic.twitter.com/EnyfGnVC2j February 21, 2022

HM Shah again hit out at Yadav in a second rally in UP’s Barabanki. “UP was under the rule of Akhilesh Ji's 'NIZAM' - N for Nasimuddin, I for Imran Masood, A for Azam Khan, M for Mukhtar Ansari. All of them are in jail. If by mistake, Barabanki public rides 'cycle', these people will be immediately set loose,” ANI quoted.