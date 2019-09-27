Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad plans units in West Bengal schools, campaign for NRC

A students' union in college and university is a very usual thing, but what's unusual is a student wing in a school.

That is what the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is planning to do in a school in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri. The pan-India student's body is also planning door-to-door campaigning about the National Register of Citizens (NRC). This was confirmed by Bhupendra Nag, National Secretary of the ABVP after the body's Jalpaiguri district conference.

The full-day conference was organised on Wednesday and saw the participation of about 400 delegates from different districts. Nag, who hails from Bastar district of Chhattisgarh and Saptarshi Sarkar from Bengal, were present at the event. These representatives discussed the problems of students as well as the recent uproar at Jadavpur University and the NRC.

During the event, Nag said, "In the last 10 years, there has been a huge surge in our organisation in various colleges and universities in West Bengal and now we will open branches in schools too."

On the Jadavpur University uproar, he said, "Sitting in Delhi, these people refer to the murder of democracy and the freedom of speech, but in Jadavpur, they do the opposite. Elections are not being held in colleges of Bengal. If conducted, then in most colleges, we will win."

Saptarshi lashed out at the state government for its "false propaganda" about NRC. "Terror is spreading and we will soon go from village to village campaigning and highlighting it."

The ABVP has been planning a massive expansion in the state since a popular surge in support for right-leaning political outfits.

