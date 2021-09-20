Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad head Mahant Narendra Giri found dead, police say suicide

Mahant Narendra Giri, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, was found dead in his room at his residence at Baghambari Math in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. A forensic team and a special team are at the spot and investigations are being carried out. Senior officials including IG Prayagraj are present at the spot.

A suicide note has reportedly been recovered by the police from Mahant Giri's residence. More details are awaited

However, Mahant Giri’s disciple Anand Giri made a big statement talking to Zee News, alleging that Mahant Giri’s death is a case of murder, demanding thorough investigation by the authorities.

Anand Giri alleged that some people are engaged in activities to create a rift between him and the late Mahant, saying that he was completely healthy when he last met him.

Several big names have condoled the death of Mahant Giri, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

अखाड़ा परिषद के अध्यक्ष श्री नरेंद्र गिरि जी का देहावसान अत्यंत दुखद है। आध्यात्मिक परंपराओं के प्रति समर्पित रहते हुए उन्होंने संत समाज की अनेक धाराओं को एक साथ जोड़ने में बड़ी भूमिका निभाई। प्रभु उन्हें अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। ॐ शांति!! September 20, 2021

अखाड़ा परिषद के अध्यक्ष श्री नरेंद्र गिरि जी का पूरा जीवन अध्यात्म व धर्म के प्रचार, उत्थान व मानव सेवा को समर्पित रहा। उनके देवलोकगमन से हमने सनातन संस्कृति का एक देदीप्यमान नक्षत्र खो दिया है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें। ॐ शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 20, 2021