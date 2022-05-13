'Those who bark...': Akbaruddin Owaisi visits Aurangzeb's tomb, attacks Raj Thackeray

Owaisi, Assaduddin Owaisi's brother, on Thursday took a veiled dig at MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Aurangabad: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi visited the tomb of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Thursday, triggering a controversy. Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) took exception to his visit.

Gajanan Kale, an MNS leader from Navi Mumbai, slammed Owaisi for paying homage to Aurangzeb, known for his despotic rule. The leader said the government should take action against Akbaruddin Owaisi.

"The Maharashtra government should take action against Owaisi for visiting the tomb of Aurangzeb. If no action is taken, then the MNS will take the matter into its own hands," Kale was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

AIMIM Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad, Imtiaz Jaleel downplayed the controversy. He said it was a normal practice to visit a tomb and offer prayers.

Owaisi, Assaduddin Owaisi's brother, on Thursday took a veiled dig at MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who has been demanding removal of loudspeakers from mosques. He said Thackeray was chased away from his own home.

"Those who bark, let them bark. We should move on like a lion, by ignoring them. You should remember that a trap is being laid in the name of some people. We have to be alert and ensure we don't fall into it. Whatever they say, just smile and keep doing your work," the AIMIM (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) legislator said.

Thackeray, who quit Shiv Sena in 2005 and formed MNS, had held a rally in Aurangabad and opposed the use of loudspeakers in mosques. He called this a social issue.

"I am not here to respond to anyone's remarks made earlier. What is there to say about people who have been ousted from their own homes?" Owaisi said.

Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was known for his despotic rule and bigoted policies against non-Muslims. According to some historians, he razed several Hindu places of worship during his rule.

With inputs from PTI