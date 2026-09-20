Akash Anand out, Ishan Anand in: Mayawati’s latest BSP move explained

Mayawati has reshuffled her family’s role in the BSP, keeping Akash Anand and his sister away from responsibility while choosing Ishan Anand for a fresh organisational role. Check Mayawait's latest post on X.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has once again changed the equation of the party. The 70-year-old politician has kept her brother Anand Kumar's son Akash Anand away from the party and is preparing to give his younger brother Ishan Anand a role in the party.

Mayawati made the announcement in a long post on X, explaining the reasons behind her decision, saying that Ishan Anand would be given a respectable responsibility in the BSP.

Why has Mayawati kept Akash Anand away?

Mayawati began by explaining the reason for keeping Akash Anand away and wrote, ''Today, I want to say the same thing again to the people of the party: keeping my own experiences in mind, if they want to succeed in politics and do something for society, they must rise above attachment to their brothers, sisters, close relatives, and so on, just like I did, and work with complete honesty and dedication.''

''That is why the founder and architect of the B.S.P., the revered Shri Kanshi Ram Ji, after entering politics, always kept all his close relatives and kin away from any political benefits. He only permitted them to work in the party organization with selfless dedication. Not only that, but he devoted his entire life—without even starting his own family—to the welfare and upliftment of the 'Bahujan Samaj','' she added.

Mayawati also said that following the example of Kanshi Ram, she felt she needed to keep at least one sibling with her. ''Inspired by him, I too decided to follow in his footsteps and have devoted my entire life to the 'Bahujan Samaj.' * But being a woman, I was compelled to always keep at least one of my brothers or sisters with me, under which my younger brother Shri Anand Kumar has been serving me for the past many years,'' she said.

Why has Ishan Anand been chosen?

Now, Mayawati said she had decided to bring Ishan Anand forward from her brother's family. ''And in place of both of them, only Shri Ishan Anand from Shri Anand Kumar's family will now be brought forward by giving him a respectable responsibility in the party, and he will never have any complications like Shri Akash Anand or his sister. So far, that's how it seems. What happens next cannot be said,'' Mayawati confirmed.

However, she said that if Ishan commits any serious anti-party act, he too would be removed from the organisation.

What happens if Ishan is removed?

She also informed that if Ishan is removed from the party due to an anti-party act, no other member of Anand Kumar's family would be given any responsibility in the future ever.

''Instead, in that case, one dedicated and loyal worker from the Dalit class already working in the party will be brought forward. Therefore, along with crucial national and public interest issues, this special issue is also being taken up, and the B.S.P.'s extremely important All-India meeting has been convened on September 23 so that the party workers can once again throw themselves wholeheartedly into the party's work,'' she further said.

1. आज मेरा पुनः पार्टी के लोगों से यही कहना है कि मेरे ख़ुद के अनुभव को मद्देनज़र रखते हुये यदि इनको राजनीति में कामयाब होना है और समाज के लिए कुछ करना है तो उन्हें मेरी तरह अपने भाई-बहिनों व नज़दीकी रिश्ते-नातों आदि के मोह से ऊपर उठकर अपनी पूरी ईमानदारी व निष्ठा से कार्य करना… — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 20, 2026

Mayawati called Bahujan Samaj as her real family

In the end, Mayawati called the party her real family and said, ''In short, I also want to say about myself that the entire 'Bahujan Samaj' is my real family, and through the master key of power, ensuring their welfare by transforming them from the exploited to the ruling class is my missionary goal and my pledge. For this, I can go to any extent even against my brothers and sisters, as exemplified by Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar—this is my resolve too.''