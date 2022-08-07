Akasa Air's first flight between Mumbai to Ahmedabad flagged off by Aviation Minister Scindia

Akasa Air made its debut in Indian skies on Sunday with its first flight between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, inaugurated by Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and the MoS General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd.)

Also, READ: DNA Explainer: How SSLV, a rocket that can be assembled in just 72 hours, will transform India's space sector

On July 22, bookings for its first commercial flights to and from its initial hub cities of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi opened.

Akasa Air, with the airline code QP, began service between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on August 7, 2022, with 28 weekly flights.

Following that, from August 13, the airline would operate an additional 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi. Tickets for all flights are now available for purchase.

"We are extremely excited to finally be able to offer up our flights for sale. We are also excited to reveal our product which promises to be unlike anything experienced in the category thus far. With Akasa employees providing warm and efficient customer service, a reliable and dependable network, and affordable fares - we look forward to serving our customers with a flying experience that I am sure they will find delightful", Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air, had said.

Flight reservations are accessible via the mobile app and the website www.akasaair.com.

"Akasa Air's network strategy is focused on establishing a strong pan-India presence and providing linkages from metro to tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the country," Praveen Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, had said.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline acquired the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation in July (DGCA).

The AOC is the last stage in the DGCA's thorough and demanding procedure, and it signifies the airline's successful fulfilment of all regulatory and compliance criteria for operational preparedness.

(With inputs from ANI)