The aircraft, carrying 184 passengers, was en route to Bengaluru, however, it returned to Delhi after receiving a bomb threat

Akasa Air flight QP1335, carrying 184 passengers, declared an emergency and is returning to Delhi following a reported bomb threat.

The aircraft was originally headed to Bengaluru but is now turning back to Delhi after the airline received the threat via social media, according to sources.

In response to the incident, an Akasa Air spokesperson stated, “Akasa Air flight QP 1335, flying from Delhi to Bengaluru on October 16, 2024, and carrying 174 passengers, 3 infants and 7 crew members on board received a security alert. The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and have advised the pilot to divert the flight to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi with abundant precaution.”

“The Captain is following all required emergency procedures for a safe landing in Delhi and the estimated time of arrival is approximately 14:00 hrs. Akasa Air will continue to monitor the situation in coordination with the local authorities. The Akasa Air teams are on the ground and prepared to assist all passengers to ensure their safety and comfort,” he added.

Meanwhile, nearly 10 Indian airlines remained grounded in the last two days due to hoax bomb threats.