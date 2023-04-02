Akanksha Dubey suicide: Bhojpuri actress seen with 'mystery man' on CCTV, know new twists in case

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey (Photo - Instagram)

The suicide case of Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey is taking new twists and turns each day, with new CCTV footage now surfacing, which shows the actress just a day before her death, outside the hotel in Varanasi where she allegedly took her own life.

In the CCTV footage from outside the hotel, Akanksha Dubey can be seen walking with a ‘mystery man’, who is believed to be her friend from work. The two can be seen getting out of the car outside the hotel and then walking inside together.

Later, the pair can be seen walking in the hotel lobby and then up the stair, likely going to her room. They halted at the stairs for a couple of minutes, taking some things out of the bag. Dubey and her friend can be seen walking into her room later.

The video is reportedly from one night before Akanksha Dubey was found hanging inside her hotel room. Another CCTV footage shows Akanksha with the mystery man, returning to the hotel late at night after a party the night of her death.

This means that the man was one of the last people to see Akanksha Dubey alive, moments before she allegedly hung herself inside the hotel room in Varanasi. It is not yet clear who the man is, but the police is currently investigating all sides of the story.

Meanwhile, Akanksha’s mother had filed a report against Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh, who was also the boyfriend of her daughter. Samar Singh and his brother have been accused of abetment to suicide, and are being questioned by the police regarding the same.

As alleged by her mother, Akanksha Dubey was being mentally tormented by Samar Singh and his brother in relation to some money matters. Dubey had not been paid for her recent work, which led to an argument between her and Singh.

