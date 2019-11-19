Akali Dal leader shot dead, legs chopped off by neighbour in Gurdaspur after fight over hiring of servant

The incident reportedly occurred at Dhilwan village in Dera Baba Nanak area on Monday evening.

A Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader was shot dead and his legs were chopped off, allegedly by his neighbour in Punjab's Gurdaspur district following an altercation over the hiring of a servant, police said on Tuesday.

Dalbir Singh Dhilwan, 51, was the vice-president of the Shiromani Akali Dal's Gurdaspur unit and also a two-time village head, PTI reported. Police officials ruled out any political motive behind the killing.

The incident reportedly occurred at Dhilwan village in Dera Baba Nanak area on Monday evening.

PTI reported that Dalbir Singh had entered into a verbal spat with his neighbour Balwinder Singh over the hiring of a servant. The two had, however, reached a compromise after intervention by villagers on Monday.

Police said Dalbir was later waylaid by Balwinder Singh's two sons - Major Singh (25) and Mandeep Singh (24) - who allegedly fired bullets at him.

Balwinder Singh then chopped off the Dalbir's legs with a sharp-edged weapon, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police have registered an FIR against the three main accused and six unidentified persons under Section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

The accused are said to be on the run and several police teams have been formed to nab them.