India

India

AK-47 rifle, live bullets seized from Bihar MLA Anant Kumar Singh’s residence

BIG HAUL: Raids after info on huge cache of arms, ammunition there


Latest News

Zee Media Newsroom

Updated: Aug 17, 2019, 06:30 AM IST



Bihar Police on Friday raided the residence of gangster-turned-politician Anant Kumar Singh during which an AK-47 rifle, magazines and several live bullets were seized. The raids were conducted at Anant Singh’s ancestral home in Nadwa village under Badh Police Station limits during which a large cache of arms and ammunition were seized by the police officers.     

Singh is an Independent MLA who represents the Mokama Assembly segment.

The police action is being conducted under the supervision of SP Rural Kantesh Mishra, who has been camping near the MLA’s house for some time. 

A team of Special Task Force and Anti-Terrorism Squad has also arrived at the spot. A bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs have also been called at the MLA’s residence.

According to the Bihar Police, the raids are still underway and no damage has been done to the influential legislator’s ancestral house.

The police action came following specific information regarding the presence of a large cache of arms and ammunition inside Anant Singh’s ancestral residence.

According to SP Rural, the police had received specific inputs regarding the movement of a large consignment of arms from the MLA’s residence after which raids were planned.

The caretaker of the house opened the doors when the police search team arrived at the scene. The Mokama MLA and his immediate family members were not present inside the house during the raids.

A few days back, a consignment of arms was moved from the MLA’s residence to some unknown location. 

During the raids, the police found that the AK-47 rifle and other ammunition were concealed under carbon packing to avoid detection by a metal detector or X-Ray machines.

The Bihar State Police headquarters was earlier informed about the raids at the legislator’s house.

The gangster-turned-politician has accused the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U)-BJP government of hatching a conspiracy against him. The MLA has blamed Janata Dal (U) MP Lallan Singh and State Minister Neeraj for the police raid on his ancestral residence.

