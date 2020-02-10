Ajmer Sharif Urs: India moots train service for Pak pilgrims, opens window for resumption of suspended services

India has mooted a train service to ferry Pakistani pilgrims who will be coming for annual Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer Sharif.

This can be considered as a window for the resumption of suspended train services between India and Pakistan and a positive development in the back of strained ties since last year.

Pakistan had last year discontinued train and bus service between both the countries after New Delhi removed special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August.

Both Samjhauta Express, connecting Lahore with Delhi, and Thar Express, connecting Khokhrapar in Pakistan with Munabao in Barmer district of Rajasthan, were shut down by Islamabad.

The 808th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, spanning nine days, will begin on February 24 and continue till March 5.

The train service is expected to ferry Pakistani pilgrims from Attari to Ajmer. Pakistan is still to respond to India's proposal.

Thousands of Pakistani pilgrims visit Ajmer each year for the annual Urs, and such connectivity can ease the experience of pilgrimage for them.