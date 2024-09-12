Twitter
Ajmer Sharif Dargah to serve 4000 kg of vegetarian langar on PM Modi's birthday

Gaddi Nashin-Dargah Ajmer Sharif, Syed Afshan Chishty, said that the vegetarian food will be distributed to the people on the occasion of PM’s birthday

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 01:53 PM IST

Ajmer Sharif Dargah to serve 4000 kg of vegetarian langar on PM Modi's birthday
Ajmer Sharif Dargah will prepare and distribute 4000 kg of vegetarian "Langar" food to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday on September 17.

"In celebration of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in conjunction with "Sewa Pakhwada," the historic and world-famous "Big Shahi Deg" at Ajmer Dargah Sharif will once again be used to prepare and distribute 4000 kg of vegetarian "Langar" food, continuing a tradition that has been upheld for over 550 years," an official statement from the Dargah authorities said.

Gaddi Nashin-Dargah Ajmer Sharif, Syed Afshan Chishty, speaking to ANI on Wednesday, said that the vegetarian food will be distributed to the people.

"On the occasion of his (PM Modi's) birthday, seva programmes will be organised at religious places in the country...On the occasion of his birthday Prime Minister, we will prepare 4,000 kg of vegetarian food, which will include rice and pure ghee, dry fruits and distribute it. Along with this, the Gurus and poor people around us will also be given langar as a service," he told ANI on Wednesday.

"We will also pray for the long life of PM Modi on his birthday. The entire langar is being organised by the Indian Minority Foundation and Chishty Foundation of Ajmer Sharif," Syed Afshan Chishty added.

The entire process, from lighting the "deg" to food distribution, is conducted with utmost devotion and care, serving thousands of devotees and seekers who come to pay their respects. The ceremony will begin with the lighting of the "Big Shahi Deg" at 10:30 PM inside the Dargah of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty . Special prayers (Dua) will be offered for peace, unity, prosperity, and the well-being of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per the release.

"The prayers will also invoke blessings for the success of "Sewa Pakhwada" and the well-being of all citizens. - The "deg" is one of the world's largest cooking vessels, capable of preparing up to 4000 kg of food, and has been used for centuries to serve "Langar" to devotees. During the cooking process, continue throughout the night, devotees and volunteers will gather to offer prayers and engage in recitation of "Quranic verses," "Naats" (devotional songs), and "Manqabat", Qawwalis" (poems in praise of the saints)," the Dargah authorities said.

The distribution will continue throughout the morning, ensuring that all attendees and nearby communities are able to partake in the blessed food. Volunteers will help in distributing the food in an organized manner, as per the release.

"The event will conclude with prayers of gratitude and unity for the welfare of the nation and all humanity. This event not only marks the celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday but also reflects the spirit of "Sewa" (service) and community welfare that is central to the teachings of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty," said the Dargah authorities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

