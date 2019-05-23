Ajmer Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Rajasthan: BJP's Bhagirath Chaudhary currently leading by 251589 votes

Ajmer Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: The constituency voted on April 29 in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election. BJP's Bhagirath Chaudhary and Congress' Rijju Jhunjhunuwala were the key candiates in the fray in 2019. In the 4th phase, the election will be held on 71 seats across 8 states.

Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency profile

Ajmer constituency consists of eight assembly segments which are Dudu (SC), Kishangarh, Pushkar, Ajmer North, Ajmer South (SC), Nasirabad, Masuda, Kekri.

The Ajmer constituency has a formidable presence of Muslims, Jats, Vaishyas and SCs/STs which will play an important role in electing the next representative. People from Brahmins, Gujjars, Rawats, and Rajput communities will also affect the mandate.

Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

BJP: Bhagirath Chaudhary

Congress: Rijju Jhunjhunuwala

Ajmer Lok Sabha election results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014

Winning candidate: Sanwar Lal Jat (BJP)

Losing candidate: Sachin Pilot (Congress)

2009

Winning candidate: Sachin Pilot (Congress) Losing candidate: Kiran Maheshwari (BJP)

2004

Winning candidate: Rasa Singh Rawat (BJP)

Losing candidate: Haji Habiburrehaman

Rajasthan has a total of 25 parliamentary seats which went to polls in two phases.

Rajasthan is one of the key states in the Hindi-belt both the national parties — BJP and Congress — are set to give a tough competition to each other. Rajasthan has a total of 4,84,79,229 voters.

BJP's alliance in Rajasthan

The BJP contested polls in alliance with Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Led by Jat leader Hanuman Beniwal, RLP won Khinvsar, Merta and Bhopalgarh seats in 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Hanuman Beniwal was a former BJP leader who was ousted from the party after his differences with former chief minister Vasundhara Raje. However, after the 2018 assembly election results, which led the BJP to lose the state to Congress, it aligned with the RLP.

Congress' alliance in Rajasthan

Congress contested all 25 seats in the forthcoming election. However, in assembly election 2018, it has allied with Rashtriya Lok Dal led by Ajit Singh, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Sharad Yadav’s Loktantrik Janata Dal.

Lok Sabha election 2019 were held in 7-phases.