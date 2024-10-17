Currently, during peak hours, many commuters encounter substantial delays, often waiting through several signal cycles, with some facing wait times of up to 198 minutes.

The flyovers at the Bhankrota and Kamala Nehru Nagar intersections in Jaipur are almost finished, with the project costing approximately Rs 200 crore. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is also set to enhance the Ajmer Road intersection to ease traffic congestion. The detailed project report (DPR) for the two flyovers and an underpass at this busy junction is expected to be finalized next month, after which it will be submitted for approval to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The upgrades are anticipated to greatly lessen traffic congestion and enhance travel times for commuters on this crucial route connecting Ajmer, Jaipur, and Delhi.

According to a News18 report, NHAI Project Director Ajay Arya stated that the detailed project report (DPR) for the flyover and underpass at the congested intersection will be finished by next month. Traffic jams are a daily problem at this site, but officials are confident that the new constructions will offer a permanent solution.

Currently, vehicles traveling from Delhi to Bhankrota and Ajmer use an existing flyover, while traffic from Ajmer, Bagru, and Bhankrota heading to Sodalala and Purani Chungi will continue on the same path.

Managed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the project is expected to exceed Rs 200 crore and will take about one to one and a half years to complete. A new flyover, extending over 1,600 meters, will be constructed parallel to the 200-foot culvert to accommodate traffic from Ajmer, Bagru, and Bhankrota traveling toward Delhi and Sikar.

