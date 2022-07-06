Ajmer dargah cleric arrested: What Khadim Salman Chisti said against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer dargah video: The video was shot before June 28 but was released later. (File)

Khadim Salman Chisti, a cleric at the Ajmer Dargah, was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly calling for the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's beheading over her controversial remark against Prophet Muhammad. He had shot a video before tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder in Udaipur, in which he allegedly threatened Sharma. The police said on Wednesday that the cleric appeared to be in an inebriated state in the viral clip. "Salman Chisti was caught last night (Tuesday)...He is a history-sheeter at the Dargah police station," Dargah police station SHO Dalbeer Singh Foujdar said.

The video was shot before June 28 but was released later. The police are interrogating the accused.

What Ajmer dargah cleric Khadim Salman Chisti say on Nupur Sharma?

Khadim Salman Chisti had said that he would gift his house to whoever brings Nupur Sharma's head to him. He also said he would shoot Sharma dead for making the remark.

Several Muslim countries had registered official protests with the Indian government against Nupur Sharma's remark.

"You have to give a reply to all Muslim countries. I am saying this from Ajmer, Rajasthan, and this message is from Huzur Khwaja Baba ka darbar," he said.

Last week, four people were arrested over another provocative speech made at the dargah's main gate on June 17.

Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded by two men to "avenge an insult to Islam". The tailor had supported Nupur Sharma on social media. Two men had also uploaded the video of the murder. They were arrested from outside Ajmer.

Days after the chilling murder, similar killing was reported from Maharashtra's Amravati district.