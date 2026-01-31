FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Sunetra Pawar takes oath, becomes Maharashtra's first woman deputy chief minister

Her swearing-in comes just days after Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati. Earlier in the day, Sunetra Pawar was unanimously elected the NCP Legislature Party leader.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 31, 2026, 05:29 PM IST

Sunetra Pawar takes oath, becomes Maharashtra's first woman deputy chief minister
Sunetra Pawar.
Sunetra Pawar, the widow of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, on Saturday took oath as Maharashtra's deputy chief minister, becoming the first woman to hold the position. Her swearing-in comes just days after Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati. Earlier in the day, Sunetra was unanimously elected the NCP Legislature Party leader.

 

