Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Ajit Pawar says BJP-NCP will provide a stable govt in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar calls it false, misleading statement

Ajit Pawar had tweeted that he is a part of NCP and will remain so while adding that the BJP-NCP alliance will provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the state and its people.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 24, 2019, 06:17 PM IST

Ajit Pawar says BJP-NCP will provide a stable govt in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar calls it false, misleading statement
File photo. Courtesy: ANI

Moments after the newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the BJP-NCP alliance will provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the state and its people, party chief and his uncle Sharad Pawar termed the statement as untrue and misleading given to create confusion and false perception among the people.

Sharad Pawar too wrote on Twitter that there is no question of forming an alliance with BJP in Maharashtra and NCP has unanimously decided to ally with Shiv Sena & Congress to form the government.

Amid the political chaos in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar had tweeted that he is a member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and will remain so.

In another tweet, Pawar called for a little patience, claiming that there's no need to worry and 'all is well'.

On Saturday, a 360-degree turn of events took place when BJP and NCP formed the government in Maharashtra, a possibility that wasn't into the sight so far. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, respectively.

The development had come at a time when Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress were in talks to decide on a common minimum programme and were expected to announce their alliance soon, but Saturday came as a surprise for Sena and Congress.

Later in the day, NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress had filed a plea in the court on Saturday that the invite sent to form the government to Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar was 'illegal', and sought quashing of the same. It also demanded an immediate floor test to avoid "further horse-trading" and a direction to the Maharashtra Governor to invite them to form the government under the leadership of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying they have the support of more than 144 MLAs.

BJP and Shiv Sena fought the elections together and had a comfortable majority to form the government but the two parties didn't reach any consensus on the '50-50 formula' that led to the break-up of ties.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Punjab news: Another explosion near Golden Temple in Amritsar, second within 3 days
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.