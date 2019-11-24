Ajit Pawar says BJP-NCP will provide a stable govt in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar calls it false, misleading statement

File photo. Courtesy: ANI

Moments after the newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the BJP-NCP alliance will provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the state and its people, party chief and his uncle Sharad Pawar termed the statement as untrue and misleading given to create confusion and false perception among the people.

Sharad Pawar too wrote on Twitter that there is no question of forming an alliance with BJP in Maharashtra and NCP has unanimously decided to ally with Shiv Sena & Congress to form the government.

There is no question of forming an alliance with @BJP4Maharashtra.

NCP has unanimously decided to ally with @ShivSena & @INCMaharashtra to form the government. Shri Ajit Pawar’s statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people. November 24, 2019

Amid the political chaos in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar had tweeted that he is a member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and will remain so.

I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader.



Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

In another tweet, Pawar called for a little patience, claiming that there's no need to worry and 'all is well'.

There is absolutely no need to worry, all is well. However a little patience is required. Thank you very much for all your support. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

On Saturday, a 360-degree turn of events took place when BJP and NCP formed the government in Maharashtra, a possibility that wasn't into the sight so far. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, respectively.

The development had come at a time when Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress were in talks to decide on a common minimum programme and were expected to announce their alliance soon, but Saturday came as a surprise for Sena and Congress.

Later in the day, NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress had filed a plea in the court on Saturday that the invite sent to form the government to Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar was 'illegal', and sought quashing of the same. It also demanded an immediate floor test to avoid "further horse-trading" and a direction to the Maharashtra Governor to invite them to form the government under the leadership of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying they have the support of more than 144 MLAs.

BJP and Shiv Sena fought the elections together and had a comfortable majority to form the government but the two parties didn't reach any consensus on the '50-50 formula' that led to the break-up of ties.