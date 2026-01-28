Ajit Pawar’s plane crashes in Maharashtra’s Baramati, multiple injuries reported; First photo emerges

Pawar was in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other officials were also present.

A chartered plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar, flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati, crashed-landed at 8.45 am on Wednesday. As per the report, Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections.



According to DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati died after a crash-landing at 8.45 am this morning. The crash landing of the Mumbai-Baramati charter plane occurred at the runway threshold in Baramati. Pawar was onboard along with two more personnel (one Personal Security Officer(PSO) and one attendant) and two crew members.

First photo from the crash landing emerges





Describing the tragic incident, the man said that there were at least four explosions following the crash landing of the aircraft.The eyewitness told ANI, "This is really painful. When the aircraft descended, it seemed it would crash, and it did crash. It then exploded. There was a massive explosion. After that, we rushed here and saw that the aircraft was on fire. There were four to five explosions in the aircraft again. More people came here, and they tried to pull the people out (of the aircraft). But since this was a huge fire, people could not help. Ajit Pawar was onboard and this is really painful for us. I can't describe it in words."





