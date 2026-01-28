Ajit Pawar's plane crash: Was it accident or conspiracy? This is what NCP leader Sharad Pawar says

Ajit Pawar death: NCP founder Sharad Pawar has requested to practice self-control, urging political parties not to politicise the tragedy.

As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suspected wrongdoing into Ajit Pawar’s death and so demanded Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the plane crash incident, his uncle Sharad Pawar has now requested to practice self-control, urging political parties not to politicise the tragedy.

Clarifying on the incident, the Pawar family patriarch called the crash a “pure accident” amid the ongoing investigation into Ajit Pawar’s death. The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) chief in his first public reaction over his nephew’s death urged opposition parties to abstain from doing any politics on the matter. “This is purely an accident; there is no politics in this. The state has suffered an immense loss, and it cannot be filled,” he said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mamata Banerjee publicly reacted over Ajit Pawar’s tragedy expressing her “shock” over the safety of people at such levels as the NCP (AP faction) leader. She even referred to the ongoing rumours of Ajit Pawar’s faction moving into Sharad Pawar’s faction, uniting the original party.

Ajit Pawar's untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the state, with tributes pouring in from across party lines. The 66-year-old leader was known for his contributions to Maharashtra politics and his ability to connect with the masses. As news of his passing spread, attention also turned to his family, particularly to his wife Sunetra Pawar, who is also a well-known politician.

Ajit Pawar’s political journey

Baramati was Ajit Pawar’s stronghold since 1990s when he came to power and in the decades ahead, he made a strong mark in Maharashtra’s politics carrying the legacy of the Pawar family forward. He remained Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister several times and held powerful portfolios like Finance and Irrigation. The years 2019 and 2023 have been crucial for Maharashtra as in the former Ajit Pawar joined BJP becoming Deputy CM, but leaving only after few days and in the latter, he broke away from NCP leading another faction and joining the Eknath Shinde–BJP government.