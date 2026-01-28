FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Mamata Banerjee demands SC probe, links tragedy with NCP reunion buzz

Ajit Pawar’s death: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee linked Ajit Pawar’s plane crash incident with an ongoing buzz around NCP becoming one party again. While offering her condolences to the party, state and his family, she demanded for a Supreme Court led probe.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 28, 2026, 06:16 PM IST

Ajit Pawar plane crash: Mamata Banerjee demands SC probe, links tragedy with NCP reunion buzz
Ajit Pawar death: WB CM Mamata Banerjee asks for SC led probe
    Ajit Pawar’s death: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee linked Ajit Pawar’s plane crash incident with political conspiracy as she claims the NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction’s leader was planning to return to his old party. Demanding a Supreme Court-led probe in the plane crash, she raised questions on the nature of the incident.  

    “Even political leaders are not safe in this country, let alone common people. I am deeply shocked to hear the news,” she said in a public speech and was quoted by the news agency PTI. In the video of her speaking captured by PTI, she said, “Two days ago, I came to know that someone from another party had given a statement that Ajit Pawar was willing to leave the BJP (ruling alliance in Maharashtra), and now this has happened today.” 

    Mamata Banerjee claimed that none other than SC is trustworthy. “We have trust only in the Supreme Court and no other agency. All (central) agencies have been completely compromised,” she added.  

    Claiming that Ajit Pawar could have gone back to the original NCP, split by him in 2023, making it one big party again, she said, “Today he (was) in the opposition, but tomorrow (read: in future) he was supposed to return to the original course of his party.”  

    Banerjee offered condolences to Ajit Pawar’s family, the people of Maharashtra, and to Sharad Pawar, Ajit's paternal uncle and the founder of the NCP. Ajit Pawar was in BJP alliance in Maharashtra whose one of the biggest faces of opposition is Mamata Banerjee 

    West Bengal will soon go to polls this year where Mamata Banerjee’s TMC is facing a tough fight by BJP.  

    Ajit Pawar’s plane crash 

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar, and two pilots and a crew member along with his personal security personnel died in the plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday morning. As per reports, the chartered plane was flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati, but it suffered a crash-landing at 8.45. Directorate General of Civil Aviation confirmed that no one onboard survived. The Emergency and police officials were rushed to the site, and the bodies were then taken to the hospital. 

