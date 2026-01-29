FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Captain Sumit Kapoor wasn't supposed to fly aircraft, say friends

Captain Sumit Kapoor took off in a Learjet 45 operated by Delhi-based company VSR Ventures with Pawar and three others on board around 8 am. The crash occurred around 8:45 am while attempting a second approach to Baramati Airport.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 29, 2026, 09:39 PM IST

Captain Sumit Kapoor, a seasoned pilot with over 16,000 flying hours, was among the five victims of the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar yesterday in Baramati. According to his friends, Kapoor wasn't even supposed to fly the aircraft. He filled in for another pilot who got stuck in traffic, they said. Kapoor, who had returned from Hong Kong a few days ago, received orders to fly the aircraft with Ajit Pawar to Baramati just a few hours before the tragic incident, accprding to a report by NDTV.

What exactly happened?

Kapoor took off in a Learjet 45 operated by Delhi-based company VSR Ventures with Pawar and three others on board around 8 am. The crash occurred around 8:45 am while attempting a second approach to Baramati Airport.

All five on board, including Kapoor, his co-pilot, Captain Shambhavi Pathak, flight attendant Pinky Mali, and Pawar's security guard, Vidip Jadhav, died in the crash. A preliminary probe into the crash indicated a "possible pilot misjudgement" while landing amid poor visibility, according to reports. Technical snags are also being investigated, they said.

However, his friends claimed that Kapoor had extensive experience flying and that the possibility of him making a mistake was negligible. The friends of the pilot also demanded a proper investigation into the crash. Remembering him, his friends described him as a "very kind" person who loved flying more than anything else. Speaking about Kapoor's family, they pointed out that both his son and son-in-law are pilots. His son and daughter are both married. He also has a businessman brother based in Gurugram, according to a report by NDTV.

Sachin Taneja, a friend of Kapoor, said that his body was identified by the bracelet he was wearing on his wrist. Another friend, Naresh Taneja, said no one could believe Kapoor had died when they heard about the crash. GS Grover, also a friend of the pilot, said that Kapoor had spoken to him at length after returning from Hong Kong and had advised him to take special care of his health.

Who was Captain Sunit Kapoor?

Captain Sumit Kapoor was a highly experienced aviator with approximately 16,000 hours of flying. Before joining VSR Aviation, he had a distinguished career flying for major airlines, including Sahara, Jet Airways, and Jetline. As the Pilot-in-Command, he was responsible for leading the flight crew and making critical decisions during the flight's takeoff and landing phases. His son is also a pilot with the same company, according to reports.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
