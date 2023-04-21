Search icon
Ajit Pawar missing from NCP's meeting, its list of star campaigners for Karnataka polls

The NCP on Friday released its list of nine candidates for the next month's elections in the southern state.

Reported By:PTI| Edited By: PTI |Source: PTI |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 11:54 PM IST

Earlier in the day, Pawar skipped the NCP's meeting in Mumbai as the speculation about his possible exit from the party refuses to die down. (File)

Mumbai: Senior leader Ajit Pawar did not figure in the list of star campaigners released on Friday by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, Pawar skipped the NCP's meeting in Mumbai as the speculation about his possible exit from the party refuses to die down. The 15-member list of star campaigners included party chief Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Praful Patel, Shivajirao Garje, Clyde Crasto and R Hari. Hari, who heads the party's Karnataka unit, would be fielded from Yelburga constituency.

