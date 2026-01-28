Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy CM, dies in plane crash in Baramati

Indian politician Ajit Pawar, serving as the 8th Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, died in a plane crash on Wednesday (January 28), as reported by PTI. The politician was travelling with six others on the aircraft, which attempted to land in Baramati during a flight from Mumbai.

Indian politician Ajit Pawar, serving as the 8th Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, died in a plane crash on Wednesday (January 28), as reported by PTI. The politician was travelling with six others on the aircraft, which attempted to land in Baramati during a flight from Mumbai.

Pawar holds the record for being the longest-serving Deputy CM of the state, having served six non-consecutive terms.Three election campaign rallies were scheduled in Baramati, which is why he had travelled there. The programme was planned to run from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM.



(This is breaking story, Further details awaited)