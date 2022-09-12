Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Ajit Pawar leaves NCP meet midway in front of party chief Sharad Pawar, sparks rift rumours

Ajit Pawar left the stage just moments after party leader Jayant Patil was given the chance to speak before him which sparked rumours of a rift.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

Ajit Pawar leaves NCP meet midway in front of party chief Sharad Pawar, sparks rift rumours
NCP leader Ajit Pawar - File Photo

Former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday skipped the chance to speak at the NCP’s national convention meeting and left midway in front of party chief Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar left the stage just moments after party leader Jayant Patil was given the chance to speak before him which sparked rumours of a rift in the party. 

Although the Maharashtra leader later clarified that he did not speak in the meeting because it was a national-level meeting. NCP MP Praful Patel had announced on the stage that Ajit Pawar will speak before Sharad Pawar's concluding remark but the former deputy CM was missing from his seat.

It was later on announced by Patel that Pawar had excused himself to go to the washroom and will come back for the speech in front of cadres who raised slogans in support of the former Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister. 

Meanwhile, NCP MP Supriya Sule was seen convincing Ajit Pawar to return for his speech on the stage. When Ajit Pawar entered the meeting venue, party veteran Sharad Pawar had already started his concluding remarks after which the former didn't get any chance to speak. 

In 2019, while Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra were still discussing the alliance, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on November 23, 2019, took oath as CM with NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy. The duo were sworn in at an early morning ceremony but the government lasted only 80 hours.

Earlier on Saturday, Sharad Pawar was re-elected as the President of the National Congress Party (NCP) for the next four years. Sharing the information, the chief spokesperson of NCP, Mahesh Bharat Tapase said that Sharad Pawar unanimously was re-elected as the chief of the party. 

Notably, Pawar has been holding the office since 1999 when he founded the party with P.A. Sangma and Tariq Anwar after splitting from Indian National Congress.

At present, the General Secretaries of the party are Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel.From NCP, Ajit Pawar is the current leader of the Opposition in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.However, for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Sharad Pawar has advocated the unity of Opposition parties. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MAH CET MCA Result 2022 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.