What was Ajit Pawar's last wish? Pawar family aide makes big reveal

Following Pawar's demise, Member of Vidya Prathisthan and close associate of his family, Kiran Gujar, revealed NCP's chief's last wish.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 30, 2026, 01:23 PM IST

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, died on January 28, 2026, in a tragic plane crash near Baramati airport in Pune. Pawar's sons Parth and Jay performed the last rites at Vidya Prathisthan Ground on Thursday. Pawar was cremated with full state honours, with his family, politicians, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, and a huge crowd of supporters. Following Pawar's demise, Member of Vidya Prathisthan and close associate of his family, Kiran Gujar, on Friday revealed NCP's chief's last wish. 

Ajit Pawar's last wish

Gujar said Pawar's last wish was to unite the two party factions. Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Kiran Gujar said, "Today, the ashes of Ajit Pawar were immersed at Sangam here. It was 'Dada's' last wish that this (merger of two factions of NCP) should happen. All should be united. Talks about this were happening throughout the family. In my last phone call with them, he had asked me for some election-related papers."NCP and NCP (SCP) contested the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections in an alliance, and there were talks of an alliance for the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls.

Amid this, there were speculations that the two factions would come together under one symbol before Ajit Pawar passed away. His death has sparked fresh speculation in Maharashtra politics. Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC asked the public not to indulge in such speculations. She stated that the decision on the new NCP chief and the Maharashtra Deputy CM post lies with the party. Shaina NC said, "I don't think this is the time for any kind of speculation. We have just lost Ajit Dada, a great loss to the state of Maharashtra. It is the NCP's decision who to make the party president and who to make the deputy chief minister. These are all speculative theories that can wait. Politics will go on. Let the family grieve."

Ajit Pawar plane crash probe underway

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said the probe into the Learjet 45 aircraft crash is progressing expeditiously. In a post on X, the ministry said, "Ensuring a thorough, transparent, and time-bound inquiry remains a top priority". A team of three officers from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), Delhi, and another team of three officers from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Mumbai Regional Office, has reached the crash site on January 28. The Director General of AAIB also arrived at the site the same day. The voice recorder and flight data recorder have been recovered from the accident spot.

