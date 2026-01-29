Ajit Pawar last rites today: Family, supporters gather at Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati; PM Modi, Amit Shah likely to attend

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Ajit 'Dada' Pawar died on Wednesday in a plane crash at Baramati airport, leaving behind a long career of ups and downs in politics.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's last rites began today, January 29, 2026, with his mortal remains carried in a decorated rath for his 'Antim Yatra'. The chariot is adorned with flowers, featuring Pawar's image and a board reading "Swargiya Ajitdada Pawar amar rahein" (Long live Ajit Dada Pawar). The funeral procession for Maharashtra's longest-serving Deputy CM (non-consecutively) started from the Vidya Pratishthan campus (Gadima) at 9 AM, passed through the city for people to pay their respects to Pawar. The funeral is scheduled to take place at the Vidya Pratishthan Ground at 11 AM. Crowds of party workers and supporters gathered at Vidya Pratishthan ground.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Ajit 'Dada' Pawar died on Wednesday in a plane crash at Baramati airport, leaving behind a long career of ups and downs in politics. Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections. Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and party leader Aaditya Thackeray also visited Ajit Pawar's Baramati residence on Wednesday to offer condolences to the grieving family following his demise.

Furthermore, the postmortem examinations of pilot Captain Sumit Kapoor, co-pilot Captain Shambhavi Pathak, and flight attendant Pinky Mali, who also died in the Baramati plane crash, have been completed, and their mortal remains were handed over to their families. Their postmortems were conducted at the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Government Medical College in Baramati. Following the procedure, the bodies were released to their respective families.

Ajit Pawar was born on 22nd July 1959 in Deolali Pravara, Rahuri taluka, Ahmednagar district.He was known among the people as "Ajit Dada" because of his tireless striving for the people of Maharashtra and his ability to stay connected to the people and the soil. In addition to making significant contributions to government administration, Pawar oversaw the management of various cooperative organisations, including Milk Unions and Federations and sugar factories.

Ajit Dada's leadership journey began and continued across institutions such as milk unions, cooperative societies, sugar factories, and banks, and took a new direction in 1991 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha. He would later vacate the Baramati seat for his uncle Sharad Pawar. Since then, he has held many more positions, including MLA, Minister of State for various critical government departments, and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.



(With inputs from ANI)