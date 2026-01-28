Ajit Pawar death: Maharashtra announces three days of mourning, school and colleges closed till January 30

In the wake of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's unfortunate demise, the Maharashtra government has declared on Wednesday a holiday across all state government offices and schools. The education department has instructed all primary, secondary, higher-secondary schools, and junior colleges statewide to remain closed untill january 30, 2026, to honour the late leader.

As per the government’s instructions, state mourning will be observed from January 28 to January 30, during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is flown regularly, the department said in an official communication. There will be no official entertainment during the mourning period, it said.