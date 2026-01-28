T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan match under cloud as PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi makes BIG statement
Ajit Pawar death: Maharashtra announces three days of mourning, school and colleges closed till January 30
Will Gautam Gambhir be sacked as head coach? BCCI finally breaks silence
Mumbai: Viral video shows four-lane Mira Bhayander flyover abruptly narrowing to two, netizens flag safety concerns, MMRDA responds
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Who owns VSR Ventures? Company behind Bombardier Learjet that went down in Baramati
The Ajit Pawar Era: Key policies that defined his tenure in Maharashtra | Know in 10 points
From kingmaker to void: How Ajit Pawar's death could alter Maharashtra politics, how may it tilt towards Sharad Pawar?
Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna to part ways with wife Akansha Chamola? Her latest post on 'zarooratein' leaves fans worried
Great Teaching in the Age of AI: The Art of Simplifying Without Diluting Meaning
Setback to US: Saudi Arabia rejects use of its airspace, territory to attack Iran, Crown Prince Muhammad-bin-Salman affirms
INDIA
In the wake of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's unfortunate demise, the Maharashtra government has declared on Wednesday a holiday across all state government offices and schools. The education department has instructed all primary, secondary, higher-secondary schools, and junior colleges statewide to remain closed untill january 30, 2026, to honour the late leader.
In the wake of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's unfortunate demise, the Maharashtra government has declared on Wednesday a holiday across all state government offices and schools. The education department has instructed all primary, secondary, higher-secondary schools, and junior colleges statewide to remain closed untill january 30, 2026, to honour the late leader.
As per the government’s instructions, state mourning will be observed from January 28 to January 30, during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is flown regularly, the department said in an official communication. There will be no official entertainment during the mourning period, it said.