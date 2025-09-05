Ajit Pawar clarifies after viral video shows him 'rebuking' IPS Anjana Krishna: 'Was trying to...'

Ajit Pawar said that he values the rule of law and has the highest respect for the police force and its officers, including women officers who serve with distinction and courage

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has clarified after a video showed him rebuking IPS Anjana Krishna and asking her to stop action against illegal soil excavation. Pawar said he did not want to interfere but was trying to de-escalate a tense situation. In the viral video, which surfaced on Thursday, Pawar was heard admonishing Krishna over the phone.

Ajit Pawar clarifies on the issue

"Let me state clearly that my intention was not to interfere with law enforcement but to ensure that the situation on the ground remained calm and did not escalate further," Pawar said in a tweet on Friday.

Pawar added that he values the rule of law and has the highest respect for the police force and its officers, including women officers who serve with distinction and courage. "I remain firmly committed to transparent governance and ensuring that every illegal activity, including sand mining, is dealt with strictly as per the law," Pawar further said.

सोलापूर जिल्ह्यातील पोलीस अधिकाऱ्यांसोबतच्या संवादाच्या संदर्भात काही व्हिडिओ समाजमाध्यमांवर प्रसारित होत आहेत. मी स्पष्टपणे सांगू इच्छितो की, माझा उद्देश कायद्याच्या अंमलबजावणीमध्ये हस्तक्षेप करण्याचा नव्हता, तर त्या ठिकाणी परिस्थिती शांत रहावी आणि ती अधिक बिघडू नये याची काळजी… — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) September 5, 2025

Here's what happened

The viral video showed Anjana Krishna, sub-divisional police officer, Karmala, talking to Pawar on a local NCP worker's phone. She did not recognise his voice at first. Pawar then made a video call to the police officer, and purportedly asked her in a stern tone to stop the action against the illegal excavation.

The incident had taken place on August 31 when revenue department officials, along with IPS officer Anjali Krishn, reached Kapre Wasti to take action against illegal excavation, said the official. The accused allegedly tried to obstruct the action.

READ | GST 2.0 set to boost real estate sector due to lower tax on construction materials: What homebuyers can expect

Case registered

As the NCP chief came under fire over the incident, police registered a case against several persons for allegedly obstructing IPS officer Anjana Krishna and other officials as they were taking action against illegal `murum' soil excavation in Solapur district.