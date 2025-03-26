The unveiling of the motion poster for "AJEY: The Untold Story of a Yogi" has generated significant buzz. The poster showcases Anant Joshi's portrayal of Yogi Adityanath, highlighting his transformation from a spiritual leader to a public servant.

The film industry's trend of biopics continues with a new addition - a biographical drama on the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Following in the footsteps of successful biopics like The Accidental Prime Minister on Dr. Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi on the current Prime Minister, this upcoming film promises to delve into the remarkable journey of Yogi Adityanath.

Titled "AJEY- The Untold Story of a Yogi," the movie will explore Adityanath's transformation from a young monk to the Chief Minister of India's most populous state. Directed by Ravindra Gautam, the film will be headlined by 12th Fail actor Anant V Joshi. The film also boasts an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Ajay Mengi, Pavan Malhotra, Rajesh Khattar, Garima Vikrant Singh, and Sarwar Ahuja in supporting roles.

The unveiling of the motion poster for "AJEY: The Untold Story of a Yogi" has generated significant buzz. The poster showcases Anant Joshi's portrayal of Yogi Adityanath, highlighting his transformation from a spiritual leader to a public servant. A poignant voiceover by Paresh Rawal adds depth to the narrative, saying, "He didn't wish for anything. Everyone loved him. People made him a leader." This phrase encapsulates the essence of Yogi Adityanath's journey, emphasizing his humility and the people's admiration for him. Reacting to the first look, a user wrote, “ Excited for Anant V Joshi as Yogi ji.” Another user commented, “'next PM of India after Modi Ji'



"AJEY: The Untold Story of a Yogi", scheduled to hit theaters in 2025. This cinematic masterpiece will be available in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam - ensuring a wide reach and appeal to diverse audiences.The film also boasts an impressive creative team, with Meet Bros at the helm of music composition. The story is penned by Dilip Bachchan Jha and Priyank Dubey, while Vishnu Rao serves as the director of photography, capturing the essence of Yogi Adityanath's journey.