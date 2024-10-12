Shatrusalyasinhji Digvijaysinhji Jadeja stated that Ajay agreed to become his heir. Shatrusalyasinhji, Jam Saheb of Nawanagar, is the cousin brother of Ajay's father.

The royal family of Jamnagar announced on Friday, October 11, that former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja is the next Jam Saheb of Nawanagar, also known as Jamnagar, a princely state in Gujarat. This announcement was confirmed by Maharaja Jam Saheb of Nawanagar in a statement.

In a letter shared by ANI, Shatrusalyasinhji Digvijaysinhji Jadeja stated that Ajay has agreed to become his heir. Shatrusalyasinhji, Jam Saheb of Nawanagar, is the cousin brother of Ajay's father.

The festival of Dussehra is believed to mark the day the Pandavas emerged victorious from exile. Today, on Dussehra, I am equally happy, as I have found a resolution to one of my dilemmas thanks to Ajay Jadeja, who has accepted to be my heir," Maharaja Jamsaheb, as he is popularly called, declared in a statement.

"Ajay Jadeja taking up the responsibility of serving the people of Jamnagar is truly a boon for its people. I express my sincere gratitude to him," he said.