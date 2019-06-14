Ajay Alok quits as JD (U) spokesperson, says don't want to embarrass Nitish Kumar

Days after he took a dig at Home Minister Amit Shah, Janata Dal (U) Bihar unit spokesperson Ajay Alok on Thursday announced to step down from his post citing "incompetency for the job".

"I am writing to inform you that I am resigning from the post of the spokesperson of the party as I feel I am not doing a good job. I thank you and the party for giving me this honour but please accept my resignation," Alok wrote in a letter addressed to the state party unit.

Alok who is also a general secretary of the party's Bihar unit said that his views are personal and do not match with that of the party. "I have resigned as a spokesperson from JDU as I think I am not doing a good job as my views which are a mine of course do not match with my party," he wrote on Twitter.

I have resigned as a Spokesperson from JDU as I think I am not doing good job as my views which are mine ofcourse do not match with my party , Thanks to my Party and my President who has always supported me and I don’t want to be a source of embarrassment for @NitishKumar , — Dr Ajay Alok (@alok_ajay) June 13, 2019

Thanking the party for its support, he said, "Thanks to my party and my president who has always supported me and I do not want to be a source of embarrassment for @NitishKumar."

He on June 11 took a dig at Home Minister Amit Shah over illegal immigration.

"Only cursing Mamata Banerjee will not work. We need to tighten our system, especially when Amit Shah ji is our Home Minister. Prevention of illegal immigration is very important. If it does not happen now, when will it be?" the JD (U) leader tweeted on June 11.