India

Airlines have to inform in writing for denying boarding to persons with disability: DGCA

Under the amended rule, airlines shall not refuse carriage of any person on the basis of disability and/or reduced mobility.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 05:25 PM IST

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday said that all airlines from now have to inform in writing in case they refuse to board a person with a disability. "Under the amended rule, Airline shall not refuse carriage of any person on the basis of disability and/or reduced mobility if it happens then airlines have informed the passenger with a disability in writing with the reasons therein immediately," said DGCA.

In order to improve the accessibility of boarding and flying for the disabled, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday amended the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) Section-3, Series M Part I "Carriage by Air - Persons with Disability (Divyangjan) and/or Persons with Reduced Mobility".

Under the amended rule, airlines shall not refuse carriage of any person on the basis of disability and/or reduced mobility. However, in case, an airline perceives that the health of such a passenger may deteriorate in-flight, the said passenger will have to be examined by a doctor in person - who shall in his/her opinion, categorically state the medical condition and whether the passenger is fit to fly or not.

"After obtaining the medical opinion, the airline shall take an appropriate decision on the carriage of such passenger. In case of refusal of carriage by the airline, it shall inform the passenger in writing with the reasons therein immediately," says the amended rule.The DGCA said that the amendment has been done under the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) Section-3, Series M Part I "Carriage by Air - Persons with Disability (Divyangjan) and/or Persons with Reduced Mobility". The proposed amendment has been carried out at Para 4.1.35 of the CAR. 

