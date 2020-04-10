Airlines engage in clever wordplay to promote social distancing amidst lockdown

As the coronavirus cases continue to rise in India, it seems likely that the lockdown will be extended in the country. In such a situation, airlines in the country have posted a series of fun tweets urging people to stay at home and practice social distancing to contain the spread of the virus.

"Staying home is the safe feeling! We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it's not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right," GoAir tweeted.It must be noted that NowEveryoneCanFly is Air Asia's tagline

Meanwhile, AirAsia India responded to Goair by tweeting, "Absolutely @goairlinesindia, for now though, staying at home is the Red. Hot. Spicy thing to do! Isn't that right @flyspicejet?!."

Spice Jet responded by tweeting that 'their thoughts matched like their colours', adding that it is happy 'creating a safer tomorrow, today.'

As we can can see from the series of tweets that an airline mentioned another airline in the tweet by engaging in wordplay with their tagline.

It must be noted that all international flights and domestic flights were suspended till April 14 midnight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days, asserting that social distancing' is the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

Modi said the decision will have an economic cost but saving people's lives is of paramount interest to his government.