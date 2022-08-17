Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Airlines asked to take strict action against mask violators: What protocols travellers need to follow

DGCA also directed airlines to ensure proper sensitization of passengers through various platforms.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 06:50 PM IST

Airlines asked to take strict action against mask violators: What protocols travellers need to follow
File photo

As India is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to ensure that passengers should follow COVID-19 protocols.

The DGCA has said that all passengers should wear face masks properly throughout the journey. It also directed airlines to ensure proper sensitization of the passengers through various platforms.

In case a passenger does not comply with the directions, strict action will be taken by airlines against the passenger, DGCA said.

  • Surprise inspections are to be carried out at airports and on airlines and passengers
  • Face masks can be removed only under exceptional circumstances and for permitted reasons. 
  • Airports were asked to increase surveillance -- entry was to be denied to anyone not wearing a mask.
  • Proper sanitization measures, including provision of sanitisers at prominent locations inside the airport

India on Wednesday recorded 9,062 fresh COVID-19 infections that took its tally to 4,42,86,256, while the number of active cases came down to 1,05,058, according to Union Health Ministry data.

READ | August 2022 Bank Holidays: Banks to remain shut for for four days from tomorrow, check statewise list

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC recruitment scam: ED interrogates former WB Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in jail
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.