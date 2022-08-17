Airlines asked to take strict action against mask violators: What protocols travellers need to follow

File photo

As India is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to ensure that passengers should follow COVID-19 protocols.

The DGCA has said that all passengers should wear face masks properly throughout the journey. It also directed airlines to ensure proper sensitization of the passengers through various platforms.

In case a passenger does not comply with the directions, strict action will be taken by airlines against the passenger, DGCA said.

Surprise inspections are to be carried out at airports and on airlines and passengers

Face masks can be removed only under exceptional circumstances and for permitted reasons.

Airports were asked to increase surveillance -- entry was to be denied to anyone not wearing a mask.

Proper sanitization measures, including provision of sanitisers at prominent locations inside the airport

India on Wednesday recorded 9,062 fresh COVID-19 infections that took its tally to 4,42,86,256, while the number of active cases came down to 1,05,058, according to Union Health Ministry data.

