Airfares up 700%, Supreme Court says 'don't travel by air': What happened in court?

The Supreme Court declined to hear a PIL seeking action against steep domestic airfares after the petitioner claimed ticket prices had increased by up to 700 per cent, amid a sharp rise in fares during the Diwali travel season.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up a public interest litigation seeking intervention over the sharp rise in domestic airfares.

The matter was mentioned before a bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta. During the hearing, the petitioner argued that airfares had increased by as much as 700 per cent and that flying had become an essential service for many people.

Justice Vikram Nath responded, “Alright, don't travel by air. Next case.” The court then moved on to the next matter, Live Law reported.

Plea seeks rules against sudden fare hikes

The PIL has raised concerns over the way airlines use dynamic pricing to decide ticket prices.According to the petition, fares can rise sharply within a short period, especially during festivals, holidays and emergencies when demand is high.

The plea seeks guidelines to control such sudden increases and prevent airlines from charging extremely high fares during periods when passengers have limited alternatives. A similar PIL filed by S. Lakshminarayan on the issue is already pending before a bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta.

Airfares rise sharply ahead of Diwali

The court's remarks come at a time when domestic airfares have increased significantly ahead of Diwali. An analysis of ticket prices found that fares on several domestic routes were more than three times their usual levels, with some tickets costing more than four times the normal fare.

The Delhi-Mumbai route saw some of the biggest increases. An Air India one-way ticket from Delhi to Mumbai for November 7 was priced at Rs 26,560, compared with a usual fare of around Rs 5,000. This was an increase of about 431 per cent.

A SpiceJet return ticket for November 15 was listed at Rs 28,130, around 462 per cent higher than its regular fare.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Patna and Nagpur fares also climb

Passengers travelling from Mumbai to other cities have also faced steep prices. An Air India ticket from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for November 6 was priced at Rs 12,545, around 318 per cent above its usual fare.

A Mumbai-Patna flight for November 8 was listed at Rs 28,221, about 303 per cent higher than the regular price. A Star Air flight from Mumbai to Kolhapur was priced at Rs 9,820 for November 6, compared with a usual fare of around Rs 4,000.

Fares for flights to Nagpur had also reached Rs 21,008, around 320 per cent higher than usual.

Some international flights cost less than domestic tickets

The sharp rise in domestic fares has also created an unusual situation for travellers. Some international flights during the same period were cheaper than flights between Indian cities.

A one-way ticket from India to London for November 7 was available for around Rs 25,500 on airlines including Etihad Airways and Azerbaijan Airlines. That was lower than the Rs 26,560 Air India fare for the Delhi-Mumbai route on the same date.

Tickets to destinations such as Bangkok, Dubai, Colombo, Singapore and Phuket were available in the range of Rs 15,000 to Rs 22,000.

Government yet to announce fare framework

The issue of regulating airline ticket prices has been discussed by the government for several months. The Union government had reportedly said on October 16 that it would finalise a framework to deal with sudden changes in airfares within 14 days.

October 30 was set as the reported deadline. However, the proposed framework had not been announced by that date.

With Diwali travel continuing, passengers are facing higher costs for flights to their hometowns and holiday destinations. The question of whether airlines should face stricter rules on dynamic pricing is therefore likely to remain in focus as demand for domestic travel increases through November.