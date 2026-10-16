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Airfares can't be increased at whims, Supreme Court asks govt to finalise rules

Centre tells Supreme Court that rules to regulate airfares are finalised and will be published in 2 weeks; SC asks government to submit final rules by November 16.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 16, 2026, 06:11 PM IST

Airfares can't be increased at whims, Supreme Court asks govt to finalise rules
SC to Centre: Finalise airfare rules by Nov 16.
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The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to finalise airfare regulation rules by November 16. The government stated that the framework is complete and will be released in two weeks. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta confirmed the rules, which target ticket price fluctuations, have been approved and are ready for publication.

What is the case about

S L Laxminarayanan, a social activist, filed the petition that started the proceedings. In order to prevent abrupt and drastic changes in airfares, he has sought legally obligatory regulations. The petitioner has asked for more transparency in airline pricing, protection from excessive charges, uniform cancellation and refund policies and an independent regulator to protect passengers. The court has earlier voiced concerns about steep fee hikes during seasons of high demand, such as festivals and vacations.

Why airfare regulation matters now

The court's directive coincides with an increase in the cost of flying during festivals. Due to the exorbitant costs, many families are having to alter or cancel their travel plans. During the present holiday rush, ticket costs on several domestic routes have increased significantly. Travellers have expressed dissatisfaction with the erratic fluctuations in fares, even within hours.

Airlines in India have increased fuel surcharges due to rising Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) costs, which comprise roughly 40% of their operating expenses. IndiGo adjusted its domestic fuel charges between Rs 375 and Rs 1,300 starting October 6, while Air India, Air India Express, and Akasa Air implemented or raised surcharges from October 9, reflecting the higher costs of ATF.

Also read: IND vs WI 5th T20I: BCCI replaces Arshdeep Singh with Bhuvneshwar Kumar

What happens next

The Centre informed the court about framing rules under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, which will be published within two weeks. The specifics, including whether the rules will cap fares or mandate fare disclosure, remain unclear. The court will review the rules on November 16 once published.

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